Weathernews and HD Hyundai Marine Solution announce partnership to optimize maritime operations

Weathernews Inc. and HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HMS), a subsidiary of the HD Hyundai Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on optimizing maritime operations, according to Weathernews's release.

Under the MOU, Weathernews will provide weather data, and HMS will contribute its expertise in vessel performance modeling. The combined data and expertise are expected to improve route planning and operational capabilities. HMS will also use Weathernews's data to expand its solutions offerings.

Weathernews, a private weather information company, provides services across maritime, aviation, and land-based sectors. Its "Weather Routing Service" offers navigation routes to vessels in over 50 countries.