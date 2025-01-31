Port of Vancouver authorizes LNG bunkering

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has authorized LNG bunkering operations within port limits, according to the company's release.

Seaspan Energy, a North Vancouver company, has received the port authority’s first LNG bunkering accreditation, enabling ship-to-ship LNG refueling. The port authority is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and phasing out all port-related emissions affecting air quality by 2050.

The port authority stated, "By upholding the highest standards for all bunkering operations taking place within the Port of Vancouver, the port authority continues to meet its commitment to safety and environmental stewardship. Through robust safety standards, protocols, and accreditation programs, we can facilitate the maritime industry's shift towards cleaner energy sources and support emissions reduction efforts for a more sustainable future."