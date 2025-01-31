MHI to build offshore patrol vessel for Indonesia under JICA

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MHI), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has been awarded a contract by the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA) for the construction of an offshore patrol vessel (OPV), according to the company's release.

The contract was signed on January 30, 2025. The vessel's construction will take place at MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Delivery is scheduled for March 2028.

This project is funded through a grant agreement between the Indonesian government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), signed in March 2024. The OPV will enhance BAKAMLA's capacity for rapid and effective maritime rescue and law enforcement operations.