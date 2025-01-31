  1. Home
2025 January 31   11:45

LNG

Svitzer wins major terminal towage contract with Oman LNG

Svitzer, a global towage and marine services provider, has signed a nine-year terminal towage contract with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (Oman LNG), according to the company's release.

The contract, effective from the beginning of 2026, covers the time charter of four newbuild 65-ton bollard pull azimuth stern drive tugs. These tugs will support the berthing and unberthing of LNG and NGL tankers at the jetty in Qalhat LNG Terminal. Svitzer’s services will also include firefighting capabilities, escort duties, pilot boarding, and dive support.

Svitzer has provided towage and marine services in the Sultanate of Oman since 2005 and currently has three ongoing operations in the country. The company operates over 450 vessels and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Svitzer was founded in 1833.

Oman LNG is a joint venture company established by royal decree and operating under the laws of the Sultanate of Oman.

LNG

Svitzer

