UK Dredging expands fleet with advanced water injection dredger

UK Dredging (UKD), a division of Associated British Ports (ABP), has announced the addition of the UKD Seadragon, a Shoalbuster 2711 Water Injection Dredger (WID), to its fleet. The vessel, built by Damen Shipyards, is designed to improve dredging efficiency and reduce emissions, according to ABP's release.

The UKD Seadragon joins UKD’s existing fleet of three Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers, one Grab Hopper Dredger, and two multipurpose workboats.

Damen Shipyards tailored the standard Shoalbuster 2711 design to optimize the vessel’s hull for its specialized dredging role. The vessel features a diesel-electric propulsion system designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The UKD Seadragon is equipped with a Damen E-DOP450 electric dredge pump with a capacity of 4,000m³/h.