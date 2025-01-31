  1. Home
2025 January 31   15:04

shipbuilding

Meyer Werft launches "zero4cruise" project to revolutionize cruise ship fuel cell technology

Meyer Werft has launched the "zero4cruise" project, a collaborative effort with Freudenberg e-Power Systems and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), to develop fuel cell technology for cruise ships, according to the company's release.

The project, officially launched at Freudenberg e-Power Systems in Munich, aims to address the critical challenge of decarbonizing the cruise ship industry by developing climate-friendly and low-emission energy systems.  

"zero4cruise" focuses on developing large-scale fuel cell stacks (DLR) and fuel cell systems (Freudenberg e-Power Systems) powered by green methanol. The project emphasizes retrofitting existing ships with this technology, accelerating decarbonization in the sector, given the long operational lifespans of cruise vessels.  

The hybrid energy system will combine PEM fuel cells with a methanol reformer and battery systems to optimize efficiency and enable carbon-neutral operation in ports and coastal areas.

