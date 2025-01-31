  1. Home
2025 January 31   15:44

accident

Norwegian authorities bring in ship suspected in Baltic Sea cable damage

The Norwegian Police District has brought in the Norwegian-registered and -owned ship Silver Dania, which operates between St. Petersburg and Murmansk, following a request from Latvian authorities and a ruling from the Nord-Troms and Senja District Court.

The ship, carrying a Russian crew, was brought into the port of Tromsø by the coast guard vessel KV Bison around 06:40 today.

The operation, led by the police, took place around 21:00 on Thursday night while the ship was within the Norwegian Economic Zone off the coast of Troms county.

The ship is suspected of being involved in the damage to a fiber optic cable in the Baltic Sea between Latvia and Sweden.

