SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad

SBM Offshore has confirmed the completion of transactions related to the Share Purchase Agreements announced on September 6, 2024, with its partner MISC Berhad, according to the company's release.

These transactions encompass the acquisition of MISC Berhad’s entire effective equity interest in the lease and operating entities related to the FPSO Espirito Santo in Brazil, and the full divestment to MISC Berhad of SBM Offshore’s effective equity interest in the lease and operating entities of the FPSO Kikeh in Malaysia.

SBM Offshore is one of the global leaders in the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.