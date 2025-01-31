  1. Home
2025 January 31   18:08

shipping

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

Admiral Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), held a meeting with representatives of 23 major shipping lines and agencies to discuss the impact of the return of relative stability in the Red Sea and Bab El-Mandab region on navigation schemes and schedules within the Suez Canal, according to the company's release.

Admiral Rabiee assured the maritime community that the current situation in the Red Sea region presents an opportunity for the return of normal maritime navigation. He announced the Suez Canal's readiness to operate at full capacity and receive various navigational services from major shipping lines. He acknowledged the security concerns of shipping companies and reiterated the SCA's commitment to maintaining navigational safety for vessels and crews.

Admiral Rabiee highlighted that the SCA has continued to provide maritime and logistical services throughout the recent challenges, including the introduction of new services such as maritime salvage, water ambulance services, pollution control, ship maintenance and repair, and bunkering services. He also emphasized the SCA's commitment to maintaining its pre-crisis transit pricing policies and extending rebate circulars to support the shipping industry.

Admiral Rabiee outlined the successful completion of the Southern Sector Development Project and its anticipated operational commencement, which will enhance navigational safety and increase the canal's capacity.

The meeting addressed the negative impacts of the Red Sea crisis on the Canal's navigation statistics, including a shift in shipping routes towards the Cape of Good Hope due to security concerns and increased operational costs.

