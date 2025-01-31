Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

Zeabuz and Future Marine have announced a Letter of Intent to develop a 12-passenger autonomous electric ferry prototype for operation in Canada, slated to begin service in 2025, according to Zeabuz's release.

Future Marine has selected Zeabuz as the sole provider of autonomous technology for the project. The prototype will undergo testing in Canada with the goal of achieving certification for autonomous operation. The companies aim to deploy autonomous electric ferries in Canadian urban centers, with the stated objective of transforming water transport, reducing emissions, and improving sustainability.

Zeabuz provides intelligent navigation solutions for the maritime industry and has launched autonomous commercial passenger ferries. The company aims to address the maritime crewing shortage, reduce energy consumption, and improve safety.

Future Marine focuses on transforming urban transportation with autonomous electric ferries designed to reduce road congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. The company aims to offer sustainable, high-frequency ferry service.