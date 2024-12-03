Spain halts US cargo amid Israel-Palestine conflict, says FMC

US Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel told Seatrade Maritime News that Spain is refusing to handle US cargo because it fears that weapons are being sent to Israel.

Intensification of the Middle East conflict has prompted an apparent response from Madrid, to prevent US cargo, and arms destined for the Israeli military in particular, through its ports, according to FMC's Bentzel.

The Israel government is coming under increasing pressure to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and has been heavily criticised for its conduct of operations in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

As a result of the war in Gaza, and the spread of conflict into Lebanon and Syria, the Houthi Movement targeted vessels transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, effectively forcing vessels to divert around the African cape for most of this year instead of travelling via the Suez Canal.

An International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant has increased the geopolitical tension.