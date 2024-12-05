Damen RSD Tug 2513 named Med Aldebaran in Tug Malta ceremony

On December 4th, Tug Malta held a naming ceremony for its latest vessel, a Damen RSD Tug 2513, in Malta. During a celebration attended by the Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela, the vessel was named Med Aldebaran.

With more than 80 tonnes of bollard pull at its disposal, the new vessel will add significant strength to the company’s operations in Malta’s Port of Marsaxlokk. The RSD Tug 2513 is a compact, manoeuvrable vessel combining elements of ASD and tractor tugs to deliver an ‘always bow first’ approach to towage. Damen offers a number of options to tailor the proven tug to its clients’ unique operational requirements.

The tug has been outfitted with a Damen Marine NOX Reduction System. With this selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, the vessel’s performance becomes compliant with IMO Tier III requirements. The lower NOX and noise emissions that result help the vessel contribute to a healthier, more sustainable maritime sector. As a further boost to efficiency, the tug is installed with Damen Triton. Damen’s IoT solution collects and analyses data gathered from sensors all around the vessel, providing the crew with the information they need to sail in the most optimal fashion. Med Aldebaran also features FiFi1 firefighting capabilities.

Damen and Tug Malta signed the contract for the vessel in March this year. Following completion of construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, the tug sailed to Malta on her own keel, via the Cape of Good Hope. Med Aldebaran joins a number of Damen tugs in the company’s fleet. This includes ASD Tugs, and another RSD Tug 2513 that Damen delivered in 2021. Since that delivery, Tug Malta has come under the ownership of MSC’s MedTug Group. The group operates a fleet of over 160 tugs in more than 20 major international ports.