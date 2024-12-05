LR awards AiP to GTT for innovative three cargo tank LNGC

Lloyd's Register has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) for GTT's new 200,000 m³ LNG carrier concept, featuring slow-steaming navigation and three tanks instead of the traditional four, according to LR's release.

This innovation challenges traditional LNG carrier design norms, highlighting the importance of speed in reducing emissions and paving the way for sustainable LNG shipping solutions. The 200k LNG carrier design offers significant environmental and economic advantages, including approximately 27% reduction in voyage-based emissions intensity and a decrease in Unit Freight Cost (UFC) by up to 5.5% by 2025 and 14% by 2050 under frameworks like EU ETS and FuelEU.

Lloyd's Register conducted a thorough evaluation of the cargo tank design against class standards and IGC Code requirements, ensuring the integrity of the three-tank structure under increased sloshing loads. The assessment extended to various GTT containment systems – Mark III Flex, Mark III Flex+, NO96 Super+, and GTT Next1 - confirming the design meets stringent safety and performance criteria.