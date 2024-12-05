Seaspan celebrates its first LNG ship-to-ship transfer to a containership in the Port of Long Beach

Seaspan Energy (Seaspan) has successfully completed its first LNG ship-to-ship transfer to a containership in the Port of Long Beach, according to the company's release. This operation marks the beginning of Seaspan’s service offering on the West Coast of North America with two LNG bunkering vessels to soon serve both the Long Beach and Vancouver markets.

“Our first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering has been five years in the making and our team is so proud of this milestone especially as this represents the first ship-to-ship bunkering on the West Coast of North America,” said Harly Penner, Senior Vice President, Seaspan Energy. “We are committed to offering large vessel operators a low-carbon fuel solution and this is the first of many successful operations to support a sustainable shift in the global marine sector.”

The first ship-to-ship transfer was performed by the Seaspan Garibaldi, the first of three Seaspan Energy 112m-long LNG bunkering vessels to be operational.

The Seaspan Garibaldi will soon be joined by the Seaspan Lions and both bunkering vessels will support the market on the West Coast of North America.

Seaspan Energy is the first Canadian company to provide ship-to-ship bunkering solutions.

Seaspan Energy is a part of Seaspan Marine, a group of Canadian companies that are primarily involved in ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services and fuel bunkering on the west coast of North America. With well over a century of successful participation in coastal commerce, Seaspan is a major partner in the Pacific Northwest marine economy.