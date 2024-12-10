HHLA and passify digitalise truck handling at Hamburg terminals

Since last week, truck access at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG’s (HHLA) Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) in Hamburg is now fully digitalised and managed via the passify app, according to the company's release. With the launch of the app, HHLA is replacing the trucker card that had previously been in use at all of its Hamburg terminals, thus making truck handling more secure and efficient. Since the go-live at the beginning of the year, more than 200,000 arrivals have already been processed using passify at HHLA’s three Hamburg terminals.

With the successful implementation at CTA, HHLA has now finalised the launch of the digital solution. Previously, passify had already been rolled out at the Burchardkai (CTB) and Tollerort (CTT) terminals.

The innovative self-service app automates and digitalises truck handling at the terminals and depots and makes it possible for drivers to book slots, check in digitally and identify themselves using two-factor authentication. More than 13,000 truck drivers and haulage companies currently use passify in order to manage their access to the terminals.

The security of the HHLA terminals has also been significantly improved with the successful launch of passify. The physical trucker card that had been in use previously has now been completely replaced by the digital app. passify enables the instant and unambiguous authentication of drivers via the app, fulfilling the highest security and data protection standards, as well as all requirements of the globally recognised ISPS Code.

The app is fully integrated into the gate processes of the HHLA terminals and supports truck drives throughout all processing steps. Future functions, such as a mobile self-service terminal, will make the app even more multifaceted. passify also ensures that all key information and documents required for accessing the terminal are kept available from a single, practical location.

The product was developed through HHLA Next, HHLA’s venture-building and investment unit. This year, passify GmbH was established as an independent subsidiary of HHLA Next. In addition to the Hamburg terminals, passify is already being used at a Romanian hinterland terminal. Further international rollouts are planned.

To ensure a smooth transition, HHLA and the passify team actively supported the haulage companies during the implementation phase.