TECO 2030 files for bankruptcy

TECO 2030 ASA has announced its decision to file for bankruptcy. This follows previous bankruptcy filings for related entities, including TECO 2030 Innovation Center AS. The company's board of directors made the unanimous decision due to the inability to secure sufficient funding to sustain operations.

TECO 2030 is a Norwegian clean technology company focused on developing zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell technology for the maritime and heavy industry. They are developing PEM hydrogen fuel cell stacks and modules to power various applications, including ships and heavy-duty vehicles. The company is actively involved in several projects, including the development of a hydrogen-powered high-speed vessel and the integration of fuel cell systems into various marine and industrial applications.