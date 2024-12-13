McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

McAsphalt Industries Limited announced the addition of the McAsphalt Advantage, with state-of-the-art safety and sustainability features tailored for optimal trade on the Great Lakes.

Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the vessel represents a major advancement in logistics, combining high performance, safety, and environmental responsibility.

This vessel is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and operational efficiency. Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), it maintains high performance while optimising operational effectiveness. Equipped to meet the diverse needs of clients, the McAsphalt Advantage enhances the ability to manage and deliver bitumen supplies efficiently across Eastern Canada and the United States.

With a length overall (LOA) of 140 meters (459.318 feet), a beam of 23.75 meters (77.92 feet), and a fully loaded draft of 21.33 feet, this vessel is poised to meet stringent market demands. Offering a cargo capacity of 11,000 cubic meters, she is engineered for reliable service in the challenging conditions of the Great Lakes.

As the McAsphalt Advantage becomes fully integrated into operations, it significantly enhances the scale and efficiency of McAsphalt's logistics network. This vessel complements a comprehensive transportation infrastructure, which includes a fleet of tank railcars, major freight agreements with Canada's national railways, and a network of tractors and road trailers supporting operations from Halifax to Vancouver.

The McAsphalt Advantage represents a strategic investment in ensuring the long-term security of bitumen supplies while reinforcing McAsphalt's leadership in the industry.

McAsphalt Industries Limited is Canada's premier manufacturer and distributor of asphalt and bitumen products.

