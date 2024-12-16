  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

2024 December 16   14:53

Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

Haitong Taicang Haitong Taicang, the largest automobile terminal along Yangtze river has launched operation, designed to optimise automobile distribution and transportation in Yangtze river economic region, according to Seatrade Maritime. 

Jointly developed by Shanghai Port International Group (SIPG), Jiangsu Port Logistics Group and the Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC Motor, the terminal has an annual handling capacity of 1.3 million units of vehicle annually.  

The Taicang automobile terminal covers 960,000 square meters and with 708 meters of quay it can accommodate two 70,000-tonnes ro-ro ships and as well as a car carrier simultaneously. It offers parking for 32,000 vehicles and has five service centres for vehicle storage, inspection, maintenance, and charging.

The terminal serves as a crucial hub for domestic and global automotive supply chain, providing a new shipping logistics channel to automobile manufacturers and a solid support for Chinese car-makers to improve competitiveness in international market.  

During the first eleven months, Taicang port exported 437,300 units of vehicle, an increase of 19.8% year-on-year.

Topics:

ports

river

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 16

18:00

Kandla International Container Terminal handled highest ever 5468 TEUs on single vessel

17:29

Tanker rates down on the route from the Middle East to China as China cuts crude purchases

17:00

Shandong Huahai Shipyard prepares for a comeback

16:45

Authorities to attempt to reopen Mosel river in Germany to shipping

16:25

Australia declares sixth offshore wind zone

14:23

Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

13:46

South Korea's shipbuilding share to hit sub-20%, lowest since 2016

13:38

First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

12:13

Singapore bunker sales down 8.5% to 4.46 million tonnes in November 2024

11:41

QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

10:33

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of LNG-powered Roll-on/Roll-off ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

10:13

SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program

09:45

New Combat Support Ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy arrives at Damen Naval shipyard after successful sea trials

2024 December 15

16:32

Port of Bilbao gets EIB loan to expand electrification efforts

15:07

India, Sri Lanka see weak bunker fuels demand in Nov

14:16

Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

12:23

Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

10:07

Scorpio Tankers announces commitments for new $500.0 million revolving loan

2024 December 14

18:12

Port of Vancouver promoted boating safety in 2024

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop

13:06

Hanwha establishes San Francisco-based Hanwha AI Center, a global hub for research, partnerships, and financial innovation

11:31

MOL, Mitsubishi Corporation, Climeworks co-host negative emissions event

09:47

“K” Line's KLPL carried out ERD

2024 December 13

18:00

McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

16:57

New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

16:25

Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland