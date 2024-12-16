Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

Haitong Taicang Haitong Taicang, the largest automobile terminal along Yangtze river has launched operation, designed to optimise automobile distribution and transportation in Yangtze river economic region, according to Seatrade Maritime.

Jointly developed by Shanghai Port International Group (SIPG), Jiangsu Port Logistics Group and the Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC Motor, the terminal has an annual handling capacity of 1.3 million units of vehicle annually.

The Taicang automobile terminal covers 960,000 square meters and with 708 meters of quay it can accommodate two 70,000-tonnes ro-ro ships and as well as a car carrier simultaneously. It offers parking for 32,000 vehicles and has five service centres for vehicle storage, inspection, maintenance, and charging.

The terminal serves as a crucial hub for domestic and global automotive supply chain, providing a new shipping logistics channel to automobile manufacturers and a solid support for Chinese car-makers to improve competitiveness in international market.

During the first eleven months, Taicang port exported 437,300 units of vehicle, an increase of 19.8% year-on-year.