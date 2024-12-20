  1. Home
2024 December 20

Malaysia-based UNI-FLEET chooses ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems to optimize maintenance and purchasing operations

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated Software-as-a-Service company, announced that UNI-FLEET SDN BHD, a specialized shipping company operating tanker vessels primarily focused on the transportation of ammonia across Asia, has chosen to implement Nautical Systems (NS) Maintenance Manager and Purchasing Manager modules to revolutionize their maintenance and inventory processes.

NS Maintenance Manager will provide UNI-FLEET with a powerful, integrated database that brings together critical maintenance and purchasing information to streamline scheduling, tracking and forecasting, helping to reduce costs and increase uptime. NS Purchasing Manager will assist UNI-FLEET in revolutionizing procurement and inventory control activities by facilitating competitive bidding, contracting and inventory tracking and connecting these activities back to their maintenance operations.

ABS Wavesight is the ABS Affiliate maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance while maintaining competitive, more efficient, and sustainable operations.

