DP World and Gemini Cooperation join forces to boost Canadian trade

DP World has partnered with the Gemini Cooperation (a collaboration between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd) to strengthen cargo operations across Canada, according to the company's release.

Starting February 2025, DP World will introduce new container services at its terminals in Vancouver, Prince Rupert, and Saint John. This agreement allows DP World to offer more options for cargo loading and unloading at these key ports, leveraging Gemini Cooperation's network for increased resilience.

The collaboration aims to solidify trade links between Asia, Europe, and North America. Vancouver and Prince Rupert will handle key shipping to and from Asia, while Saint John will manage connections to Northern Europe.

"This partnership strengthens our commitment to smarter trade and building resilience in global supply chains," said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada. "By combining our strengths, we're paving the way for seamless connections between continents."

The Gemini Cooperation promises a fast, flexible, and interconnected ocean network with 90% on-time vessel arrivals, ensuring dependable service across DP World's Canadian gateways.

Prince Rupert's proximity to Asia, combined with advanced rail connections, makes it the fastest service from Asia and a vital hub for transpacific trade.

DP World further strengthens Canada's trade role by adding cranes to Saint John's port for improved handling capacity and expanding its Vancouver terminal.