  Maritime industry news - PortNews
  Berge Rederi and Norsepower partner up to launch two cutting-edge general cargo vessels for harsh conditions

2025 January 16

shipbuilding

Berge Rederi and Norsepower partner up to launch two cutting-edge general cargo vessels for harsh conditions

Norsepower, the leading provider of wind propulsion systems, and Norwegian shipowner Berge Rederi have signed a deal to equip two cutting-edge general cargo carriers with Norsepower Rotor Sails™, according to the company's release.

These newbuild vessels, designed by Marine Design and Consulting AS (MDC) and constructed by Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., will be delivered with the rotor sails installed, with the first vessel expected to launch by the end of 2025.

The 130-metre vessels, designed to operate with maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact, represent the future of sustainable maritime innovation. In addition to Norsepower Rotor Sails, the ships will feature battery packs and shaft generators, enabling short-distance hybrid-electric operation. Each vessel will be equipped with two fixed 24m x 4m Norsepower Rotor Sails, specially optimized for harsh conditions like snow, ice, rain, and high winds often encountered along the Northern Sea routes.

By integrating these solutions, Berge Rederi aims to achieve significant environmental and operational benefits. When compared to similar vessels operating on the same trade route, significant fuel savings and emission reductions are expected, underscoring the company’s commitment to safer, more efficient, and sustainable maritime operations. Norsepower has collaborated closely with Berge Rederi and the renowned Norwegian ship designer MDC to integrate its emission-reducing products into the vessels’ design.

Through extensive hydrodynamic and structural studies, the teams optimised the vessels’ performance and ensured that the Norsepower Rotor Sails would deliver maximum savings and reliability.

Berge Rederi, based on the island of Hitra, Norway, operates a distinguished fleet of self-discharging bulk cargo vessels ranging from 3,700 to 13,000 DWT.

Operating along the Norwegian coast, the vessels will benefit from optimal wind conditions in the Northern Sea, where Norsepower Rotor Sails are proven to perform exceptionally well. The robust design of the sails with the latest high-tech materials ensure reliable operation in the rough sea conditions characteristic of the region, further enhancing their suitability for this trade route.

