Maersk to deploy 19 methanol dual-fuel vessels by the end of 2025, eyes E-methanol supply

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk expects to deploy at least 19 new methanol dual-fuel vessels by the end of 2025, according to Leonardo Sonzio, head of fleet management and technology.

Maersk anticipates receiving its first e-methanol shipment this year from European Energy's Kassø facility in Denmark, which has a production capacity of 32,000 mt/year. Maersk has committed to offtake at least 10,000 mt/year from this facility to fuel its methanol-capable vessels.

While Maersk recently ordered 20 LNG-capable dual-fuel vessels from Asian shipyards, Sonzio stated that the company retains the option to switch these newbuilds to methanol dual-fuel in 2025. This decision hinges on the "clarity of fuel providers and the regulatory environment."