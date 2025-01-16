ASUKA III leaves building dock at Meyer Werft

According to current planning, ASUKA III, Meyer Werft's latest newbuilding, will leave the covered building dock I (Hall 5) on Saturday, January 18, according to Meyer Werft's release. The manoeuvre is expected to start around 10.00 am.

Afterwards, the new cruise ship will moor at the fitting-out pier in the shipyard harbour. During the maneuver, the cruise ship for the Japanese NYK Cruises also receives its funnel. Changes to the float out schedule and further manoeuvres are possible at any time due to weather conditions or production restrictions.

MEYER WERFT uses numerous solutions customised for the Japanese market for the new cruise ship. These include, for example, a spa area equipped with a Japanese-style open-air bath.

In addition, the ASUKA III is the first passenger ship to be built under the supervision of the Japanese flag state in around 30 years.

Delivery of the approx.. 52,200 GT ship is planned for 2025. With a length of 230 metres and a width of 29.8 metres, it will offer space for around 740 passengers.