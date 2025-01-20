  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Lhyfe and Masdar join forces to explore the co-development of major green hydrogen production projects

2025 January 20   11:48

hydrogen

Lhyfe and Masdar join forces to explore the co-development of major green hydrogen production projects

Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential co-development opportunities in large-scale green hydrogen production projects in Europe, according to the company's release.

The MoU was signed at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 and is part of the strategy announced in 2024 by Lhyfe to co-develop projects with financial, industrial investors and experienced partners seeking to invest in green hydrogen production projects.

Through this strategic partnership, the two companies aim to explore collaboration and investment opportunities across the green hydrogen value chain, with a focus on co-developing large projects.

Lhyfe is one of the pioneers in the hydrogen sector and is one of the fastest-growing players. Established in 2019, Lhyfe already has four installed green hydrogen production sites in Europe, and several other sites under construction.

Lhyfe’s pipeline of projects represents a total installed capacity of 9.5GW and includes several large-scale projects at advanced stages and ready to accelerate. Its proven record as one of the largest developers and operators of commercially active green hydrogen projects in Europe was key for Masdar’s decision to enter into the MoU.

Masdar is aiming for a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030, supporting the target set in the UAE Consensus to triple global renewables capacity by the end of this decade, and aims to be a leading producer of green hydrogen in the same timeframe. It is targeting 1 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen or equivalent derivatives in the UAE and globally within a decade.

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects seek to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport. In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe. Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 200 staff at the end of June 2024.

Topics:

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 20

18:00

Navig8 сommences сommercial management of 20 ADNOC L&S tanker vessels

17:36

Sungrow Hydrogen wins supply contract for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman

17:13

Sunlight Group to acquire a 51% stake in Lehmann Marine

16:48

NKT celebrates keel laying for new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora

15:54

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sets new record in 2024 with cargo throughput of 1.37 bln tonnes

15:20

Chinese icebreaker Xuelong-2 reaches Amundsen Sea for research mission

14:43

MSC remains top in global container shipping market

14:04

Holland Shipyards Group to complete advanced Construction Support Vessel for Chevalier Floatels

13:54

Nordic сountries sign agreement for enhanced transport resilience

13:23

IHO adopts operational S-100 standards for maritime navigation

12:55

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers takes delivery of general cargo ship Green Rizhao

12:13

“TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000” offshore wind power installation platform successfully delivered

10:48

Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Congestion Surcharge for dry cargo shipping to South Africa from Europe

10:25

GTT and China Offshore sgn strategic agreement in Shanghai

2025 January 19

15:46

Industry executives: Red Sea too risky even after Gaza ceasefire – MarineLink

14:19

Kongsberg Maritime delivers first USV Rreach Remote

13:18

Hapag-Lloyd's current fleet total capacity reached 2.34 million TEUs

11:32

MSC eyes development of new Italian terminal

10:18

CNC resumes NKT service with enhanced coverage and frequencies

09:58

Port of Long Beach marks 20 years of leading green

2025 January 18

15:35

BOEM finalizes fisheries mitigation guidance

12:11

Sanmar contracted to build fully electric ASD tug for major global operator

11:28

ML - ME8, the final standalone Maersk Line service on Asia - Europe to be suspended

10:07

Canada’s OSC announces three new ocean innovation projects worth more than $9 million

2025 January 17

18:05

Shipping industry implements new safety measures for charcoal transport

17:06

Electric сatamaran for Norderney successfully completes acceptance runs

16:35

Ostseestaal to build all-electric ferry for Heligoland

16:15

Burger to build new tour boat for Chicago’s Wendella

15:36

Damen cuts steel on latest Island Class vessel for BC Ferries

15:09

UK Government to invests £30 mln in clean maritime innovation