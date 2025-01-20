Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sets new record in 2024 with cargo throughput of 1.37 bln tonnes

The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang Province, China achieved a record-breaking 16th consecutive year at the top. In 2024, the port handled volume of cargo exceeding 1.37 billion tonnes, marking a 4% year-on-year increase.

Container throughput also experienced significant growth, reaching 39.3 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), an 11% surge compared to the previous year. This represents the highest annual increase in nearly seven years, reflecting robust global trade activity.

Ningbo-Zhoushan boasts an extensive global network, connecting over 600 ports in more than 200 countries and regions through its 300+ container routes, including over 250 international routes. The port further enhances its connectivity through a robust sea-rail intermodal transportation service, linking 67 prefecture-level regions across China and facilitating the movement of over 1.8 million TEUs in 2024. With 148 ocean trunk lines, the port serves as a crucial hub for global trade, effectively connecting vast hinterland areas in central and western China.