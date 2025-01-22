Bilbao Port reaches 1,000 gas tanker milestone

The port of Bilbao has witnessed a new milestone in the field of energy and environmental transition with the arrival of the 1,000th gas tanker, the Spanish vessel Rioja Knutsen, according to El Canal Marítimo y Logístico. The Rioja Knutsen, which came from the United States, transported a total of 164,000 cubic meters of LNG.

The LNG storage and regasification plant in the port of Bilbao is one of the most ambitious energy projects developed in the Basque Country. It has a storage capacity of 450,000 cubic meters of LNG in three storage tanks and its regasification capacity is estimated at 800,000 Nm³/hour. It accounts for 27.24% of the total LNG in the Spanish gas system and has covered 16% of the total natural gas in the entire State.

As far as the port of Bilbao is concerned, 1,000 ships have arrived at its terminals from some 15 different countries. LNG traffic accounted for just over 10% of all traffic last year, when it received a total of 47 stopovers with 7.84 million cubic meters, or 3.4 million tonnes, of gas.