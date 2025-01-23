Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Emergency Space Contingency Surcharge for services from North Europe to West Africa

Hapag-Lloyd has announced an adjustment to its Emergency Space Contingency Surcharge (ESC) for shipments originating in North Europe to West Africa.

This surcharge will be applicable to all containers gated in from February 10, 2025, and will remain in effect until further notice.

The revised ESC will be €550 per container.

North Europe includes: Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Estonia, Iceland, and Luxembourg.

West Africa includes: Angola, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C.), Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Togo.