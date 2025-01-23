HJSC delivers first 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) announced that on January 20, it successfully delivered the first of two 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships ordered by a European shipowner in 2022. The delivery signing ceremony took place at the Yeongdo Shipyard, with representatives from both the shipowner and HJSC in attendance.

The delivered vessel is a 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship, measuring 272 meters in length and capable of cruising at 22 knots. It combines advanced specifications with an eco-friendly design. The ship is equipped with a Mark III membrane-type fuel tank from French company GTT, offering a storage capacity of 6,100 cubic meters while maximizing container space. It is built to comply with the sulfur oxide and carbon dioxide emission regulations set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

With this delivery, HJSC has successfully handed over all six 5,500 TEU methanol-ready container ships since re-entering the merchant ship market. Additionally, the delivery of the first 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship further reinforces HJSC’s competitive position in the eco-friendly container ship sector. Looking ahead, the company anticipates significant gains in productivity and profitability, as the delivery of the second vessel and eight 7,900 TEU container ships will allow for the benefits of repetitive construction of similar designs.

Yoo Sang-cheol, CEO of HJSC, stated, “By successfully delivering the first 7,700 TEU LNG DF container ship, we are now able to accelerate the follow-up construction of similar vessels and pursue more aggressive sales efforts... Through the development and construction of eco-friendly, high-value ships suited for the decarbonized era, we aim to meet the expectations of our shipowners."

HJSC plans to deliver the second LNG dual-fuel container ship, currently under construction, to the shipowner after completing the final stages of production.