ContiOcean successfully delivered its first ship waste heat recovery system

Recently, ContiOcean®Environment Tech Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "ContiOcean") successfully delivered its first (set of) 7000PCTC ship waste heat recovery system, adding new impetus to the green transformation of the marine industry, Xinde Marine News reports.

The system recovers waste heat generated during the operation of the ship's main engine and converts it into electrical energy. It can effectively reduce energy consumption during ship operation and contribute to energy-saving and emission-reduction efforts in the shipping sector.

During the project implementation, the ContiOcean team fully considered the compact space of the ship's engine room and customized the design based on the engine room layout. By optimizing the shape of the skid-mounted unit, they effectively resolved the issue of limited space in the engine room. In addition, the skid-mounted unit features a detachable design, enabling disassembly for entry into the engine room and assembly inside, which significantly reduces installation time and improves construction efficiency.

The ship waste heat recovery system is one of the latest energy-saving devices- launched by ContiOcean. The system employs advanced ORC (Organic Rankine Cycle) technology to utilize waste heat sources from ships, including flue gas, jacket water, and air coolers. It drives a turbine generator through the evaporation and expansion of an organic working fluid, thereby converting waste heat into electricity.