Indonesia and India agreed to deepen and expand maritime cooperation

Indonesia and India will step up their economic and defense cooperation, according to Bloomberg. The move is seen as an effort by India to position itself as a counterbalance to China's influence in the region.

During Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to New Delhi, the two nations decided to collaborate in defense manufacturing and diversify their trade basket. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of ties with Indonesia in promoting a "rule-based order" in the region. He highlighted Indonesia's status as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to upholding "freedom of navigation."

The two countries also agreed to deepen and expand maritime cooperation. To this end, a team of senior Indonesian defense officials will soon visit India.