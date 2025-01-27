Aurora Offshore welcomes two vessels from Siem Offshore

Aurora Offshore AS has announced the addition of the Siem Pearl and Siem Challenger to its fleet. The transfer of management for both vessels was recently completed, with the process finalized in Harøy, Norway, for the Siem Pearl and in Aberdeen for the Siem Challenger.

These two vessels represent the initial phase of a broader collaboration between Aurora Offshore, Siem Offshore, and Siem Oil Services Invest, which will see a total of 11 vessels join the Aurora Offshore fleet.

Both vessels are currently engaged in North Sea spot market operations and will soon be available for new contracts.

Key Specifications

Siem Pearl: Built in 2009, Design: VS491 CD, Bollard Pull: 285t, BHP: 28,000, Accommodation: 60, DP2, Deck Space: 800 m2 1



Siem Challenger: Built in 2009, Design: Havyard 842, BHP: 16,000, Bollard Pull: 208t, DP2, FiFi I, Deck Space: 530 m2