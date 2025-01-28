SEAONICS secures contract for five newbuild offshore vessels

SEAONICS signed contract to supply five ECMC Gangways and five ECMC 3D Cranes for a series of newbuild offshore vessels under construction at VARD’s shipyard in Vietnam, according to the company's release.

The equipment will enhance the vessels’ capabilities to provide maintenance, supply, and operational services to offshore oil-and-gas installations, ensuring safer and more efficient operations.

The ECMC systems, designed to compensate for vessel movements in challenging sea conditions, feature a simplified design that improves operational safety and efficiency.

The gangways will facilitate secure cargo and personnel transfers, while the cranes boast a motion-compensated lifting capacity of 15T for 3D lifts and 15T for subsea lifts, with an outreach of 30 meters. Both systems leverage the benefits of the vessel’s DC grid and battery solutions, aligning with the industry’s push for greener technologies.

The five vessels, based on the VARD 3 32 design, are being constructed by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for 2027. This contract marks a major step forward for SEAONICS, bringing the total number of ECMC Gangways and ECMC Cranes sold to 16 and 18, respectively, since their market introduction in 2023.