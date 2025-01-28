Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

Navantia UK announces the completion of its acquisition of Harland & Wolff’s facilities in Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish, protecting more than 1,000 jobs across the four sites.

Under Navantia UK’s management, all four facilities will benefit from extensive expertise in shipbuilding, fabrication and complex programme management, supporting both a highly skilled workforce and robust supply chain, according to Navantia's release.

The transaction ensures the continuation of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) programme, comprising three ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary to support the UK Carrier Strike Group. These vessels will be built at the Belfast and Appledore facilities alongside Navantia’s facilities in Spain. Navantia UK plans significant development of the yards for the defence, maritime and green energy sectors.

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals. All current employees have transferred to Navantia UK with their existing terms and conditions preserved. The transaction was supported by independent advisers Alantra, Clifford Chance, TLT and KPMG among others, who assisted Navantia with commercial negotiations and documentation.