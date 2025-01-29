Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

Arriva Shipping has contracted Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. to build a new 8,000 deadweight ton (DWT) dry cargo vessel, designated SH008, according to the company's release.

Delivery is expected in the third quarter of 2026. The vessel will be a sister ship to the MV "Nor Viking" (delivered in 2022) and SH007 (due in December 2025).

SH008 will feature a 2 MW battery hybrid system to reduce emissions and energy consumption. The vessel will meet environmental regulations and customer demands for efficient logistics. Key project components, including design and the hybrid package, will be supplied by Norwegian and European partners.

Arriva Shipping, founded in 1972, operates from its head office in Ølensvåg, with branch offices in Stavanger and Gdansk. The company provides short-sea shipping services to Norwegian and European businesses. Arriva Shipping owns and operates eight self-discharging dry cargo vessels, ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 DWT. The company also utilizes 5-10 chartered vessels. The fleet operates primarily in Northern Europe. In 2024, Arriva Shipping transported approximately 4.0 million tons of bulk materials, completing 1,150 voyages to 12 countries. The company employs approximately 165 people and achieved a turnover of around NOK 700 million in 2024.