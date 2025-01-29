  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

2025 January 29   16:24

shipbuilding

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

Arriva Shipping has contracted Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. to build a new 8,000 deadweight ton (DWT) dry cargo vessel, designated SH008, according to the company's release.

Delivery is expected in the third quarter of 2026. The vessel will be a sister ship to the MV "Nor Viking" (delivered in 2022) and SH007 (due in December 2025). 

SH008 will feature a 2 MW battery hybrid system to reduce emissions and energy consumption. The vessel will meet environmental regulations and customer demands for efficient logistics. Key project components, including design and the hybrid package, will be supplied by Norwegian and European partners.

Arriva Shipping, founded in 1972, operates from its head office in Ølensvåg, with branch offices in Stavanger and Gdansk. The company provides short-sea shipping services to Norwegian and European businesses. Arriva Shipping owns and operates eight self-discharging dry cargo vessels, ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 DWT. The company also utilizes 5-10 chartered vessels. The fleet operates primarily in Northern Europe. In 2024, Arriva Shipping transported approximately 4.0 million tons of bulk materials, completing 1,150 voyages to 12 countries. The company employs approximately 165 people and achieved a turnover of around NOK 700 million in 2024.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

15:44

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

13:11

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023

12:51

India's major ports record 3.2 pc rise in cargo in December 2024

12:01

Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports 2.3% throughput growth in 2024

11:40

DEME secures contract to build access channel linking port of Le Havre with Seine river

11:02

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes

10:45

Allseas' Lorelay completes pipeline project in Trinidad

10:23

ACWA Power and Snam sign MoU for green hydrogen and ammonia collaboration

09:59

Libya protests halt oil shipments from key eastern ports

2025 January 28

18:02

CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

17:34

Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

17:20

Germany's indirect Russian LNG imports surge via European ports

17:00

Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

16:25

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

16:05

DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

15:33

China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

15:12

Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

14:52

GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

14:22

Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

13:29

Fire on bulk carrier "Firuze G" in Samsun port extinguished after 2.5 hours

13:06

Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

12:41

IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

12:21

Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel