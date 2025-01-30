Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

Tele-Fonika Kable and the Industrial Development Agency (ARP) have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on projects aimed at developing Poland’s Offshore Wind Energy (OWE) sector, according to the company's release.

The collaboration focuses on the construction of specialized Cable Laying Vessels (CLVs) for subsea cable installation and maintenance, essential for offshore wind farm (OWF) operation. Plans also include developing support vessels for servicing and operational activities in the Baltic Sea and other regions, such as the North Sea.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will manage the construction of the vessels, ensuring they meet technological standards and adhere to sustainable development principles. The agreement also includes knowledge, data, and analysis exchange.