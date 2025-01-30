  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

2025 January 30   18:00

offshore

Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

Tele-Fonika Kable and the Industrial Development Agency (ARP) have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on projects aimed at developing Poland’s Offshore Wind Energy (OWE) sector, according to the company's release.

The collaboration focuses on the construction of specialized Cable Laying Vessels (CLVs) for subsea cable installation and maintenance, essential for offshore wind farm (OWF) operation. Plans also include developing support vessels for servicing and operational activities in the Baltic Sea and other regions, such as the North Sea.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will manage the construction of the vessels, ensuring they meet technological standards and adhere to sustainable development principles. The agreement also includes knowledge, data, and analysis exchange.

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 30

17:46

European offshore wind ports meet in London to discuss collaboration

17:12

Fincantieri renames two vessels for Indonesian Navy

17:00

Weathernews and HD Hyundai Marine Solution announce partnership to optimize maritime operations

16:33

Port of Corpus Christi achieves record tonnage in 2024

16:08

Private LNG terminal operator Deutsche ReGas claims unfair competition from state-owned DET

16:05

Kongsberg Maritime to upgrade Norwegian Coastal Administration vessel

15:31

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting contracted to manage project coordination for H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts project

15:07

MOL Drybulk takes delivery of multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde

14:42

Hapag-Lloyd reports preliminary 2024 results

14:24

RMK Marine launches world's first commercial sailing RORO vessel

14:22

Global shipbuilding market expected to reach $26.1 bln growth by 2029

13:42

Kazakhstan ships first Kashagan oil to Baku via new route

13:21

Bloomberg: EU considers ban on Russian aluminum imports in new sanctions package

12:51

Pacific Environment calls for scrubber discharge ban at IMO meeting

12:13

Japan leads in LNG tanker ownership value, China tops overall fleet value

11:42

Wärtsilä and Baleària sign 10-year lifecycle agreement for new ferry

11:15

CORE POWER and Glosten collaborate on floating nuclear power plant for US ports

10:51

Hercules Tanker Management adds new chemical tanker to its fleet

10:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 27-31, 2025

10:35

Petredec and Bahri build strategic alliance

2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

16:24

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

15:44

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

13:11

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023