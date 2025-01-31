  1. Home
2025 January 31   12:09

MODEC and TOYO secure AiP from ABS for Blue Ammonia FPSO

MODEC, Inc. and Toyo Engineering Corporation have jointly received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for a Blue Ammonia Floating Production Storage and Offloading (Blue Ammonia FPSO), according to MODEC's release.

This FPSO will produce ammonia from gas supplied by a nearby Oil & Gas FPSO. The Blue Ammonia FPSO is designed to produce and store blue ammonia using associated gas, which is typically reinjected into the reservoir. The FPSO incorporates a Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) facility, capturing CO2 generated during ammonia production from associated gas, as well as CO2 from gas turbine generators. This aims to minimize CO2 emissions from the FPSO during ammonia production. The hull, designed for storing and offloading the produced ammonia, was developed in collaboration with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

This project aligns with MODEC’s Mid-term Business Plan 2024-2026, “Explore a Sustainable Future with Innovation,” and is considered the first “Concept Design of Floating Alternative Energy Production Facility.”

Toyo Engineering Corporation, established in 1961, provides engineering and project solutions across various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and petrochemicals, operating in over 60 countries. Their mission is "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community."

MODEC is a provider of floating production solutions, including Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, to the offshore oil & gas industry. MODEC conducts Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) activities for FPSOs, and owns and operates its FPSOs, providing oil companies with solutions for oil & gas production services.

