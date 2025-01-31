Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd launch joint shipping network

On February 1, Maersk A/S (Maersk), an entity under A.P. Moller - Maersk, and Hapag-Lloyd AG (Hapag-Lloyd) will launch their operational collaboration, Gemini Cooperation, according to Maersk's release.

The initiative aims to deliver a flexible and interconnected ocean network with industry-leading schedule reliability exceeding 90 percent once fully phased in. Approximately 340 vessels will be integrated into the shared Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd ocean network, with initial sailings commencing on February 1. Subsequent vessels will gradually transition to the new schedules.

The transition period is expected to conclude in late May, with vessels gradually shifting to the new network while existing agreements with other carriers expire. June will mark the first full month of operation for the new network, with all vessels sailing on Gemini schedules.

The shared Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd network encompasses East/West trades and will comprise 29 efficient ocean services supported by an extensive network of 28 shuttle services.

A.P. Moller - Maersk operates in more than 130 countries and employs approximately 100,000 people.