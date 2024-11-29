BW LPG takes delivery of vessel BW Levant from Avance Gas

With reference to the stock exchange announcement on 15 August 2024 for the acquisition of 12 modern Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) from Avance Gas Holdings Ltd, BW LPG Limited has taken delivery of vessel BW Levant on 29 November 2024.

Five of the 12 VLGCs are now delivered.

BW LPG has today issued 1,350,000 new BW LPG shares to Avance Gas as part-consideration for the above vessel. Following the issuance of the new shares, the total number of issued shares of BW LPG is 147,500,000, representing a total share capital in the amount of USD 416,627,548. The new shares have been legally and validly issued and are fully paid. Following the above issuance, Avance Gas holds 7,500,000 shares in BW LPG, representing approximately 5.08% shareholding.

BW LPG is the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil & gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 450 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels and water treatment.