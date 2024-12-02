PIL enhances South West Africa Container Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) enhanced South West Africa Container Service (SWS), according to the company's release. SWS will include a weekly direct calling at Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The enhanced SWS will commence from 9 December 2024 on Kota Sydney departing Xingang, China. The enhancement follows our earlier upgrade of SWS in April 2024, in which PIL has introduced 7,000 TEU vessels to this independent service.

The enhanced rotation for the SWS service is as follows: Xingang – Qingdao – Busan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Tema – Lome – Lagos (Apapa) – Onne – Abidjan – Singapore – Xingang.