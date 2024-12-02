UECC and Titan Clean Fuels agree landmark biomethane deal

United European Car Carriers (UECC) and Titan Clean Fuels (Titan) have signed a new agreement that will see the vast majority of Liquified Gas supplied by Titan to UECC’s multi-fuel ships to have them run on biomethane (LBM/bio-LNG) for the remainder of 2024 and then most of 2025, according to the company's release.

This deal expands upon UECC and Titan’s established commitment to use LBM. Since the 1st of July 2024, over 95% of the fuel delivered to UECC’s pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) by Titan has been LBM; resulting in avoidance more than 30,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases emitted.

According to Titan’s analysis, the quantity of LBM in 2025, which Titan and UECC are realistically targeting, will avoid more than 75,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases being emitted. That reduction is equivalent to the annual emissions of around 10,000 EU citizens or 540 million kilometers driven in an average car. Using LBM over oil-based fuels also virtually eliminates harmful local emissions Black Soot and other Particular Matters (PM), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and Sulphur Oxides (SOx).

This transition to biomethane amplifies the success of UECC’s ‘Sail for Change’ sustainability strategy, as it will exceed its carbon intensity targets, which use the same metric as the industry’s forthcoming FuelEU Maritime regulation. In fact, the use of LBM will offer UECC overcompliance with FuelEU Maritime across its overall fleet, and so it is actively exploring pooling and banking options.

This announcement follows news that UECC has invested in two new multi-fuel car carriers to be delivered in 2028, with the option to add two more. This move, combined with the latest biomethane agreement with Titan, has built a strong foundation for UECC’s long-term commitment to the LNG pathway and transition to biomethane.

Titan Clean Fuels is an independent, physical supplier of low-emission, zero emission and net-zero fuels, such as LNG, LBM, and in the future hydrogen-derived e-methane to the shipping sector. It is an accredited clean fuel bunker provider which has been at the forefront of global developments in the clean fuels sector for 10 years. Titan is incorporated under the laws of The Netherlands and its head office is in Amsterdam.

UECC (United European Car Carriers) is a leading provider of sustainable short sea RoRo transportation in Europe, operating a fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers in a pan-European service network. The company also offers its customers door-to-door supply chain solutions and operates several vehicle terminals in major European ports. UECC's headquarters are based in Oslo, Norway, with subsidiary companies and branch offices around Europe.