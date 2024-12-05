SOHAR Port and Freezone announces the inauguration of Allied Ondock Container Services

SOHAR Port and Freezone announced the inauguration of Allied Ondock Container Services LLC, alongside the signing of an expansion agreement valued at approximately 2.6 million USD. The new container depot initially covers 3 hectares, with the contract for this development signed in June 2023. Following the opening of the first section, SOHAR Port and Free Zone simultaneously signed a contract for an expansion of another 2 hectares, according to the company's release.

This development aims to enhance operational efficiency and capacity, meeting the rising demand for advanced container depot services in the region. Allied Ondock, a subsidiary of the Singapore-based Allied Container Group, aims to optimize logistics operations by offering a range of services, including container depot, repair, inspection, and washing/cleaning facilities. The additional plot will expand the company’s warehousing capacity.

Allied Ondock will facilitate the transfer of containers from Hutchison Ports Sohar, unloading cargo in their warehouse before returning the empty containers for further dispatch. This initiative addresses the rising demand for container depot services in the region, supporting over 20 shipping lines that call weekly. The collaboration strengthens SOHAR Port’s integrated logistics capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leading global logistics hub.

The inauguration of Allied Ondock’s operations marks a transformative step for Oman’s economy," said Emile Hoogsteden, Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Port.

`This strategic partnership allows us to introduce our advanced container handling solutions to a key logistics hub in the Middle East,` said Lim Kian Chin, Owner of Allied Ondock Container Services Group.