2024 December 9   12:53

EGAS signs regasification service agreement with the supplier of the second FSRU

EGAS signed an agreement with the U.S.-based company New Fortress Energy to lease a second Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), according to the company's release. The unit will receive, store, regasify, and deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the national gas grid.

The second FSRU is equipped with cutting-edge technology, boasting a storage capacity of 160,000 cubic meters of LNG and a regasification capacity of up to 750 million cubic feet per day.

The unit will be stationed at the SUMED in Ain Sokhna, with operations expected to commence in the second half of 2025. This project will bolster Egypt’s natural gas infrastructure and contribute to the stability and sustainability of gas supplies.

New Fortress Energy, a U.S.-based company, specializes in innovative and efficient energy solutions, focusing on LNG technologies and sustainable energy development.

