CHANGHONG сompletes delivery of 10 container ships to NAVIOS

On December 9, ZHOUSHAN CHANGHONG INTERNATIONAL SHIPYARD successfully delivered the 10th and final 5,300 TEU container vessel, ZIM ALBATROSS (CHB2015), to NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P., according to Xinde Marine News. This project marks the conclusion of the first collaboration between CHANGHONG INTERNATIONAL and NAVIOS, delivering all ten vessels with exceptional quality and precision.

ZIM ALBATROSS, a 237.8m-long, DNV-certified vessel, showcases innovative ship design and sustainable engineering with a 30%+ EEDI reduction, a capacity of 3,845 TEUs, and advanced features like ultra-low sulfur fuel systems, AMP, SCR, and BWMS.

ZIM ALBATROSS is scheduled to set sail on December 10, with its maiden voyage bound for Cai Mep Port, Vietnam. This series of vessels represents a bold step forward in container ship design, featuring an innovative wide-beam concept and state-of-the-art green technology.