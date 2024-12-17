Lloyd’s Register Rules amended to include requirements regarding marine castings

Amendments have been made to Lloyd’s Register’s Rules to include the requirements of a newly published Unified Requirement from the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) regarding marine castings.

IACS Unified Requirement UR W8 Rev.4 – Hull and machinery steel castings comes into force on 1 January 2025.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has included these revised requirements in the 1 January 2025 version of the Rules in readiness for the IACS implementation date.

The impact on LR’s Rules (contained within Lloyd’s Register’s Rules for the Manufacture, Testing and Certification of Materials) are summarised as follows:

The preferred test block arrangement, where practical, is for the manufacturer to provide at least one 30mm thickness test block by either attached to the castings or cast integrally on the castings.

For castings where it is required that the mechanical properties need to be demonstrated for specific section thicknesses, and when agreed upon between the manufacturer and the purchaser, then proposals for alternative test block arrangements (in terms of size and type) are to be submitted for approval by LR. This may be supported by historical and statistical test data, production of a representative test block or a component, simulation software, or a combination of all these items.