Maersk to end Alaska calls on Transpacific service in 2025

Effective in 2025, Maersk will suspend the Alaska market coverage within North America, according to the company's release.

The company will no longer be calling terminals in Dutch Harbor and Kodiak on the Transpacific Network in the coming year, due to its ongoing effort to strengthen product offerings and maintain reliability in the network.

The final vessel to sail will be the Cape Sorel, per the below details for the Westbound route.

The final Maersk TPX service westbound from the US West Coast to Asia will be the Cape Sorel departing Dutch Harbor on February 11, 2025.