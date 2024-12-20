Yang Ming to launch India Ocean Express service

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (“Yang Ming”) announced the launch of new India Ocean Express service (“ISE”), providing a direct connection from West India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan to the North Europe region.

The ISE service will offer direct connections and transshipment solutions across Indian Subcontinent, supporting customers in meeting their business demands, according to the company's release.

The inaugural voyage will commence on February 5th, 2025.

The vessel Hyundai Oakland is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on February 5th and London Gateway on March 16th, 2025, on voyages V133W and V133E, respectively.

The service will be routed via Cape of Good Hope.

The company will offer the following rotation:Karachi- Hazira- Mundra- Nhava Sheva- Colombo- London Gateway- Rotterdam- Hamburg- Antwerp- Karachi.