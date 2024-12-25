The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

With the delivery of the Great Cotonou on 20 December at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd shipyard in Ulsan (South Korea), all six innovative G5-class ro-ro multipurpose vessels are now fully operational in the Grimaldi fleet, according to the company's release.

With length of 250 metres, beam of 38 metres and deadweight of 45,684 tonnes, these ships are able to transport 4,700 linear metres of rolling freight, 2,500 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) and 2,000 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units). Compared to the previous G4-class, they have the same capacity for rolling freight while their container capacity is double.

In addition to loading capacity, the Great Cotonou stands out for her numerous cutting-edge technological solutions aimed at increasing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. The result is a significant reduction in CO2 emissions per tonne transported of up to 43% less compared to other Grimaldi ro-ro multipurpose vessels. In addition, she is designed for cold ironing with shoreside supply of electricity (where available) as a green alternative to the consumption of fossil fuels during port stays.

In January 2025, the Great Cotonou will inaugurate a brand-new Grimaldi Group route connecting China to Lagos (Nigeria). The ship will operate alongside a sister vessel, providing a service with an initial monthly frequency. This new maritime link will allow the shipment of various types of rolling cargo (such as cars, vans, trucks, construction and agricultural machinery) and of containers from China with transshipment at the Grimaldi-owned PTML terminal in Lagos for delivery to the main ports in West Africa and Brazil.