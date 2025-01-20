  1. Home
2025 January 20   17:13

shipping

Sunlight Group to acquire a 51% stake in Lehmann Marine

Lehmann Marine and Sunlight Group have signed investment agreement, according to Lehmann's release. Sunlight Group will acquire a 51% stake in Lehmann Marine, strengthening both companies' positions in the rapidly growing maritime battery market.

The global maritime battery market is projected to experience significant expansion by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid propulsion systems. Electrification in shipping plays a crucial role in advancing decarbonization efforts, improving energy efficiency, and ensuring compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Lehmann Marine and Sunlight, strategically located near key global maritime hubs (Hamburg and Athens), are well-positioned to effectively respond to market demands.

The partnership will allow Lehmann Marine to expand its production capacity and accelerate the deployment of next-generation maritime battery solutions.

