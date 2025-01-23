  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Mabanaft rebuilds Hamburg terminal for methanol storage

2025 January 23   16:25

ports

Mabanaft rebuilds Hamburg terminal for methanol storage

Energy company Mabanaft is investing in the future of low-carbon fuels by converting four tanks at its Blumensand terminal in the Port of Hamburg for methanol storage, according to the company's release.

This multi-million-euro project aims to facilitate the import and distribution of methanol to northern Germany, supporting customer demand in shipping, other transport sectors, and the chemical industry.

"CO2-reduced methanol can be produced in several ways," explains Joost Vespermann, Business Developer at Mabanaft. "These include e-methanol synthesis, biomethanol production, and blue methanol production with carbon capture."

This flexibility allows Mabanaft to offer solutions tailored to regional legislation and customer preferences. The four tanks, with a combined capacity of approximately 20,000 cubic meters, will be converted in two stages, starting mid-2025.

Methanol storage is expected to commence in 2027, subject to the necessary approvals from the Hamburg Authority of Environment.

Mabanaft aims to simplify the transition for customers by making alternative fuels more accessible. The company is already supporting cruise lines and other shipping players in Europe in their transition to methanol. In January 2024, Mabanaft signed a letter of intent to supply green methanol to TUI Cruises.

Topics:

Port of Hamburg

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 25

14:07

Dredgers gather at China's Tianjin port for winter maintenance

13:43

ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy kick off drilling work off the coasts of Cyprus and Egypt

11:53

Redningsselskapet to deploy Hefring Marine tech for Norwegian search and rescue

09:58

ContiOcean successfully delivered its first ship waste heat recovery system

2025 January 24

18:00

Maersk maintains Africa route despite Houthi ceasefire

17:17

Hudong-Zhonghua launches second 23,000-TEU LNG carrier for CMA CGM

17:00

Hanwha Ocean posts strong 2024 results

16:42

Copenhagen Malmö Port targets over 1 mln cruise passengers in 2025

16:19

Vopak commissions E-boiler in Port of Rotterdam

15:56

Global Energy Transition Forum launched in Davos

15:24

WinGD successfully tests ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engine

14:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivers its 300th vessel

14:08

Dry Bulk Shipping Index plunges to 23-month low

13:44

EU ETS Expansion and FuelEU Maritime to test shipping in 2025 - experts

13:24

Houthi ceasefire could slash freight prices by 25%: DP World exec

12:48

DNV, HD Hyundai Mipo and KSOE sign MoU on new standards for using digital twins to test electric propulsion systems

12:21

IACS publishes new guidelines to enhance surveyor safety

11:48

HD Hyundai completes factory acceptance test for world's most powerful 4-stroke dual-fuel engine

11:20

EU and industry associations call for modernized customs operations

10:49

MOL sgns long-term charter for 3 VLECs to serve SCG Chemicals

10:29

Scotland's Rosyth Port invests in in haulage equipment

09:47

Fincantieri launches first ultra-luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts

2025 January 23

18:00

TransMontaigne Partners agrees to sell two terminal facilities in Miami and Virginia

17:30

South Korea sees cruise tourism surge in 2024

17:04

MAN Energy Solutions expands capabilities of its Multi Fluid Monitor

16:45

MOL launches LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route

15:44

HJSC delivers first 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship

15:14

Aarhus Port to launch advanced onshore power facility for container ships

14:31

Reuters: India expands Russian insurers' pool after US sanctions

14:00

HMM signs MOU for Vadhvan Port development cooperation in India