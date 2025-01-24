  1. Home
2025 January 24   15:56

alternative fuels

Global Energy Transition Forum launched in Davos

In Davos, President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, launched the Global Energy Transition Forum, according to EU's release. The initiative aims to accelerate progress toward global climate goals, including tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, as agreed at COP28.

The Forum unites a diverse coalition of countries, including Brazil, Canada, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Peru, South Africa, the UAE, and the UK, along with major companies and investors. Their shared mission is to sustain momentum in the clean energy transition, implement flagship projects, and attract significant investments.  

In her speech, President von der Leyen highlighted Africa’s immense potential, pointing out that the continent holds 60% of the world's best solar resources but receives less than 2% of global clean energy investments. Africa’s renewable energy capacity is set to increase fivefold by 2030.

The Forum aims to deliver practical solutions, such as streamlining international cooperation, launching major renewable projects, and ensuring that clean energy initiatives benefit all regions equitably.

